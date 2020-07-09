PSUV vice president Diosdado Cabello announced this evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and that he is currently in isolation.

Cabello made the announcement through his Twitter account:

Queridos compañeros y compañeras cumplo con informar q luego de realizarme las pruebas correspondientes he resultado positivo en Covid 19, desde ya me encuentro aislado cumpliendo el tratamiento indicado, gracias por sus buenos deseos, con la moral en alto. Nosotros Venceremos!! — Diosdado Cabello R (@dcabellor) July 9, 2020

Dear friends, I am letting you know that after taking the necessary tests I have tested positive for COVID-19, I am in isolation getting the necessary treatment, thank you for your well-wishes, I am feeling optimistic. We will win!!

Just last night, Cabello announced on Twitter that he was cancelling his weekly television show due to “strong allergies”.

Cabello is the highest-ranking member of the ruling PSUV party to test positive for the disease. He is the second most powerful political actor in the country behind Maduro. His positive diagnosis is likely to send shockwaves through the country as it continues to experience a growth in cases.

Zulia State Governor Also Tests Positive

Omar Prieto, the PSUV governor of Zulia state, also tested positive for the virus today. He made the announcement on his Twitter account just minutes after Cabello:

Pueblo zuliano, gracias por tantos mensajes de afecto. Informo que luego de someterme a prueba PCR de #COVID19 en tiempo real , he resultado +. Es el riesgo que, al igual, asumen nuestros médicos, enfermeros, bomberos. Estamos en batalla y estable. Dios con nosotros, Venceremos! pic.twitter.com/DkKiAjlPJq — Omar Prieto, Gobernador! (@OmarPrietoGob) July 9, 2020

People of Zulia [state], thank you for all of your kind messages. I’m letting you know that after taking the PCR test for COVID-19 in real time [sic], I’ve tested positive. It’s our doctors, nurses, and firefighters who take on this risk. I’m fighting this [and I am in] stable [condition]. God is with you. We will win!

