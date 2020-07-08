Maduro announced today that there were 317 new cases of COVID-19 in the country since yesterday and 4 more deaths, raising the total number of infections to 8,010.

Cabello Out with “Strong Allergies”

PSUV vice president Diosdado Cabello cancelled his weekly live television show, which was supposed to air tonight, and announced that he was suffering from “a strong allergy” and resting.

Cabello hosts a weekly show called Con El Mazo Dando which he uses as a pulpit to attack the party’s political enemies.

He announced the cancellation of tonight’s show on Twitter, saying:

Queridos compañeros, queridas compañeras, debo informar que hoy no haremos su programa @ConElMazoDando, se los debo, desde ayer ando luchando con una fuerte alergia, los médicos y mi familia me han ordenado reposo, nos vemos la semana que viene, un abrazo. Nosotros Venceremos — Diosdado Cabello R (@dcabellor) July 8, 2020

Dear friends, I want to tell you that there will not be an episode of [Con El Mazo Dando] tonight… I’ve been battling a strong allergy since yesterday, the doctors and my family have ordered me to rest, see you next week, hugs for everyone. We will Win [sic].

The announcement immediately sprouted rumours that Cabello might be suffering from COVID-19.

Cabello responded to those fears via a tweet which he wrote in response to a follower whose mother said that she would pray for his speedy recovery. Cabello wrote:

Chepa es una alergia que me irrita mucho los ojos y se inflaman, gracias por estar preocupada, un abrazo grande. Nosotros Venceremos!! https://t.co/tfWpsSwcrj — Diosdado Cabello R (@dcabellor) July 8, 2020

… it’s an allergy that irritates my eyes a lot and makes them swollen, thanks for your concern, big hugs. We will win!!

Cabello was noticeably absent from a public event yesterday.

Maduro acknowledged Cabello’s allergies this evening, saying that he and his wife Cilia Flores have also been suffering from allergies recently. He said that vice president Delcy Rodriguez gave them “a really strong anti-allergenic”, and that they are both feeling better now.

