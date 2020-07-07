The Maduro government has struck at the heart of another opposition party, ordering the dissolution of its executive committee and granting itself the power to appoint new leadership at the Voluntad Popular (Popular Will, VP). The move is the thread such measure in recent weeks from the Maduro government, which is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections in December.

The Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (Supreme Tribunal of Justice, TSJ) ruled today that the party’s executive committee was dissolved, and appointed an ad hoc committee to oversee the leadership of the party. The TSJ–which is made up of hand-picked regime loyalists–ordered the same measures be taken against the Accion Democratica (AD) and Primero Justicia (PJ) parties last month.

The moves against three of the largest opposition parties in the country will severely weaken them, just as the country gears up for parliamentary elections in December.

Exiled Legislator Dies of COVID-19 in Colombia

Herman Aleman, an opposition National Assembly deputy who was forced to flee the country due to government persecution, has died from COVID-19.

Aleman’s death was confirmed by his party, Accion Democratica, in a tweet:

Con profundo dolor lamentamos informar el fallecimiento en el exilio del diputado, ex alcalde de Cabimas y compañero Hernán Alemán, tras contagiarse de Covid-19. A su familia nuestro abrazo y nuestra solidaridad en este duro momento. Paz a su alma. pic.twitter.com/XuwhxEpjWm — Acción Democrática (@ADemocratica) July 7, 2020

It is with deep sorrow that we regret to inform you all of the death in exile of deputy Herman Aleman, our friend and former mayor of Cabimas, after he contracted COVID-19. We send our strength and solidarity to his family during this difficult time. May his soul be at peace.

Aleman had been in hospital in Bogota since June 28.

Aleman represented Zulia state until Maduro’s Constituent Assembly voted to strip him of his parliamentary immunity in December 2019, which forced him to flee the country.

Most recently, Aleman became involved in Operacion Gedeon, the failed plot to arrest Maduro and other high-ranking members of the ruling PSUV party. Aleman was forthcoming with his participation in the plot, telling media that he was not afraid to admit his participation in the plot and that its goal was to “restore constitutional order” in Venezuela.

