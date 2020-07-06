A massive power outage is affecting much of the country tonight, according to reports on social media.

El Nacional is reporting that at least 17 states are seeing disruptions to their electrical service tonight, including Zulia, Miranda and La Guaira.

Netblocks, an organization that monitors internet and power outages, posted the following message tonight:

Fire at El Cardon Refinery Sends Thick Smoke Into the Air

A fire at the El Cardon refinery in Falcon state sent thick, black plumes of smoke into the air this afternoon. According to El Nacional, the fire occurred at the plant’s catalytic reforming area.

The first appears to have started shortly before noon, and was under control a few hours later.

Below, some images from the fire:

INCENDIO En la refineria de Cardon en #PuntoFijo generó alarma. El siniestro se sofoco rapidamente y según las autoridades, no afectó la operatividad de la planta. No hubo personas heridas ni fallecidas.#Venezuela #Falcon #6Jul pic.twitter.com/00soOiiPv4 — Lenin Danieri D (@LDanieri) July 6, 2020

#6Julio/#6Julio/ 🔊 Reportan incendio que se produjo al mediodía en una trinchera o canal de tuberías ubicado en el lado sur de la Planta de Desintegración Catalítica, Refinería Cardón del Centro de Refinación de Paraguana.⤵️ #Venezuela #AsambleaVe pic.twitter.com/zh7fYeY6kq — Soy Gente del Petróleo (@soygdelpetroleo) July 6, 2020

The El Cardon refinery is part of the Paraguana Refinery Complex, which is the largest in Venezuela and one of the largest in the world.

