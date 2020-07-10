The Maduro government announced today that there were 431 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the country since yesterday, bringing the total number to 8,803 since the outbreak began there in March.

El Aissami in Isolation with COVID-19

Minister of Oil Tareck El Aissami became the latest PSUV figure to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19. El Aissami–who once served as vice president to Maduro–is one of the highest ranking members of the ruling party.

He made the announcement on his Twitter account:

Hoy inicio mi aislamiento con todos los protocolos médicos luego de resultar positivo con COVID-19. Una nueva batalla que asumo aferrado a Dios y a la vida!! Como dice una canción de A. Filio: “…solo es momentánea la partida, no te escribo en despedida…” VENCEREMOS!! — Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV) July 10, 2020

I’m starting my isolation today [following] all medical protocols after I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m taking on this new battle alongside God and life!! As a song by [Alejandro] Filio says: “… I’m only going away for a while, I’m not saying goodbye…” WE WILL WIN!!

Yesterday, PSUV vice president Diosdado Cabello and Zulia state governor Omar Prieto both announced that they were also in isolation due to testing positive for COVID-19.

