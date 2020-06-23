Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza arrived in Moscow today ahead of the 2020 Victory Day Parade, which is scheduled to take place on June 24.

The image below shows Arreaza bumping shoulders in the name of caution as he arrived in the Russian capital:

#23Jun Canciller Jorge Arreaza llega Moscú, #Rusia, para asistir al Desfile militar en conmemoración del Día de la Victoria en la Gran Guerra Patria pic.twitter.com/L6gurQVWbC – @RCR750 — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) June 23, 2020

US Navy Warship Engages in Operation North of Venezuela

The United States Southern Command announced today that one of its warships, the USS Nitze, conducted a “freedom of navigation operation” near Venezuela today.

According to a press release, the purpose of the operation was to “[contest] an excessive maritime claim” by the Venezuelan government, and that the vessel remained in international waters at all times.

Part of the press release reads:

During the operation, the ship lawfully navigated an area the illegitimate Maduro regime falsely claims to have control over, a claim that is inconsistent with international law.

Some of the ship’s movements were captured on commercial ship tracking websites:

Although not confirmed, the operation coincides with a flight to the same general area by a US Air Force RC-135W, which is a reconnaissance airplane:

USAF RC-135W Rivet Joint dodgy C/S V4L1M2 active off the coast of #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/YcuQk8li8q — Manu Gómez (@GDarkconrad) June 23, 2020

