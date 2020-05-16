Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced today that there were 45 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Venezuela over the last 24 hours, breaking the record for most reported new cases in a single day in the country. The total number of cases in the country since the outbreak began now sits at 504.

According to Rodriguez, the new cases are distributed in the following way:

Capital District (Caracas): 30

Barinas: 3

Nueva Esparta: 9

Anzoategui: 1

Amazonas: 1

Aragua: 1

Rodriguez said during her speech that Venezuelans could not expect an easing to the quarantine that’s been in effect for weeks. She said:

We cannot relax the quarantine. The president has stressed that we’ve accomplished out objectives in Venezuela. However, we have to continue social distancing, as well as personal measures of hygiene and prevention.

Questions/Comments? Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com