Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced today that there were 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Venezuela detected over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 541. The figure is significant because it is the second-highest daily increase reported since the outbreak began in March, with the highest (45) coming just yesterday.

Rodriguez said that of the new cases, 34 had been “imported” from abroad, while just one was deemed to be a case of community transmission. Of all cases, the government claims that only 213 (or 39%) have been the result of community transmission.

The vice president said that Venezuelans had to continue to undertake “precautions” with the virus given that there are “outbreaks in neighbouring countries”.

Five Police Arrested in 209 kg Cocaine Bust

Five police officers with the Cuerpo de Investigaciones Científicas, Penales y Criminalísticas (Scientific, Penal, and Criminal Investigation Service Corps, CICPC) were arrested today along with 209 kilograms of cocaine in Maturin, Monagas state.

According to El Nacional, the officers stole the cocaine and were transporting it inside suitcases with the intention of selling it.

