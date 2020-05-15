Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez announced this evening that there were four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Venezuela over the past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country since the outbreak began now sits at 459.

Rodriguez said that the cases were detected in Miranda, La Guaira, and Barinas states. He also boasted that, according to official figures, more than half of all COVID-19 patients in the country have recovered, and over 80% of cases were “imported” from abroad.

The official COVID-19 figures from the government are vague and provided to the public with little context of transparency. Further obscuring the true scope of the outbreak in the country is the fact that all cases of COVID-19 must be confirmed by a single laboratory in Caracas before they are made official, creating a bottleneck of resources and information that results in artificially low figures.

