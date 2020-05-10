Vice president Delcy Rodriguez reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Venezuela since yesterday, bringing the total in the country since the outbreak began to 414.

Rodriguez, who heads the government’s COVID-19 response, said that six of the cases were linked to people who had just come back from Colombia, while 5 of the others had come back from Brazil. The last case, Rodriguez said, was one of community transmissions.

These new cases were detected in the following states:

Amazonas (4)

Tachira (2)

Nueva Esparta (1)

Falcon (1)

Carabobo (10)

Bolivar (1)

Miranda (1)

Army: 3 More “Mercenaries” Arrested

Remigio Ceballos, a high-ranking member of the Venezuelan armed forces, announced today that three more “terrorist mercenaries” had been arrested in relation to Operacion Gedeon, last week’s failed attempt to overthrow the Maduro government.

The three men appeared in a short clip being taken into detention by a group of heavily armed security forces on the back of a pickup truck:

Se mantiene Operación Escudo Bolivariano Tiburón Fase Negro Primero! Capturados hoy 10 de Mayo 2020, otros 3 mercenarios terroristas en la Colonia Tovar! Se mantiene la Búsqueda y Escudriñamiento! Unión Civico Militar Policial! Venceremos! pic.twitter.com/vwCBI6jjYh — A/J REMIGIO CEBALLOS (@CeballosIchaso) May 10, 2020

