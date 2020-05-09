Maduro announced today that there were 14 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Venezuela over the last 24 hours, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 402. Maduro said that the cases were detected in Apure, Nueva Esparta, Aragua, Miranda, and in Caracas.

According to official figures, 10 people have died from the disease in Venezuela.

Below, the part of Maduro’s speech where he explains where the cases were detected:

#EnVideo 📹 | Presidente, @NicolasMaduro detalla la procedencia de los 14 casos registrados en las últimas 24 horas en Venezuela #VenezuelaEjemploMundial pic.twitter.com/1IsoywC8KP — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) May 9, 2020

Padrino Lopez Announces More “Operacion Gedeon” Detentions

Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez announced on his Twitter account that three more “mercenaries” connected to the failed “Operacion Gedeon” were arrested in La Guaira state today.

Padrino Lopez shared an image of three men with their faces covered flanked by armed soldier. Its not clear what the men are accused to have done, or who they are:

¡Paso a paso! Tenemos tres mercenarios más capturados, cerca de Santa Cruz, estado La Guaira. Felicitaciones a la FANB. Sigan ustedes siendo el escudo protector de la patria junto al pueblo. ¡Vamos por todos! pic.twitter.com/unjvq1PWbG — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) May 9, 2020

Step by step! We’ve captured three more mercenaries near Santa Cruz, La Guaira state. Congratulations to the [army]. May you continue to be the shield that protects the homeland, alongside the people. We’re coming for you all!

