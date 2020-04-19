Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez announced today that there were 29 new cases of coronavirus detected in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the total in the country to 256.

The figure is the highest single-day increase since the outbreak began in the country back on March 13. The previous record was 27 new cases detected, set on March 20.

Rodriguez said that 21 of the new cases announced today were related to an outbreak at a baseball academy in Nueva Esparta state, which allegedly began after the institution refused to close despite the government’s national quarantine order. Five people have been arrested in connection with that outbreak.

Questions/Comments? Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com