Speaking in a radio interview today, Maduro said that it was possible that this year’s parliamentary elections would be postponed given the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elections are scheduled to take place in December.

During the interview, Maduro said:

I don’t know if we’ll have elections this year, because this is our priority [the COVID-19 response]. It would be irresponsible to say that we have to have elections just like that.

Five Arrested Over COVID-19 Nueva Esparta Outbreak

The Maduro government arrested five people today in connection to an outbreak of COVID-19 at a baseball academy in Nueva Esparta state. The order to arrested the individuals came today from the Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ), the country’s top court.

According to the TSJ order, four of the arrested individuals worked at the baseball academy, and include the institution’s general manager. They are charged with endangering children and other crimes after the institution allegedly failed to close despite a government social distancing order. At least 20 individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus have had their infection traced back to the academy.

The fifth detained individual is an epidemiologist who works for the government of Nueva Esparta.

Gov’t: No New Cases of COVID-19

Vice president Delcy Rodriguez announced today that there were no new detected cases of COVID-19 in the country over the last 24 hours.

Rodriguez, who heads the government’s COVID-19 response, said that 51.5% of the country’s 227 confirmed cases had recovered, while four were in intensive care.

