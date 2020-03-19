Home

The Maduro government announced today that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by six over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country since the outbreak began last week to 42.

The announcement came from Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez, who said that the national quarantine that has been effect in the country since earlier this week has so far been “very effective”.

Below is a short clip of Rodriguez’s announcement:

