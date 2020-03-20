The Maduro government did not provide an exact figure on any new cases of COVID-19 in the country, although cryptic comments from Maduro suggest that new cases were in fact detected.

Speaking during a televised address, Maduro said that there was a “beach party” somewhere in the country, and that “practically everyone” who was at the party has since tested positive for the virus. Maduro did not provide any details regarding when and where the party was held, or exactly how many people tested positive.

There are currently 42 confirmed cases of the deadly virus in Venezuela.

Maduro Claims to Have “All the Medicines” to Combat COVID-19

During the same speech, Maduro tried to assure Venezuelans by claiming that his government had access to “all of the medicines needed to treat [COVID-19]“, and while he did not name them, he said that there were 24 drugs in particular to which Venezuela had access.

Maduro’s vague comment contradicts the reality that there is currently no cure for COVID-19, with healthcare experts estimating that a vaccine will not be available for at least a year. Serious cases of the disease require hospitalization and sometimes ventilation, making the most immediate healthcare problem not only the lack of medicine to treat the virus, but also a shortage of medical equipment and hospital beds.

