Vice president Delcy Rodriguez announced today that there were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, leaving the total number of cases at 36.

Rodriguez, who heads the government’s response to the outbreak, said that she was certain that together Venezuelans would be able to “defeat this global pandemic” but warned that it would be a “difficult task”.

The respite in the number of new cases comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) refused to engage with Caracas on its request for a $5 billion loan to combat the outbreak. The IMF’s response to Venezuela’s request came yesterday, with the organization claiming that it could not heed the request due to the ambiguity on who is the legitimate head of the country:

NEW: Lightning fast response from normally slow-moving IMF to Venezuela's surprise request today for an emergency $5 billion loan to fight coronavirus. IMF says that until world community decides who to recognize–Guaido or Maduro–their hands are tied @AP https://t.co/n1HVzZqdts — Joshua Goodman (@APjoshgoodman) March 18, 2020

