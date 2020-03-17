Venezuelans awoke today to a reality that has become increasingly commonplace around the world: empty streets. This, after Maduro ordered a nationwide quarantine effective today in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The quarantine comes as Maduro government announced three more cases of the disease in Venezuela today, bringing the total since the outbreak began there last week to 36.

There was police and military presence along roads and at some establishments like markets all around the country to enforce the measure.

Below, videos and images of the first day of the quarantine.

A police barricade blocking the Cota Mil, a highway in Caracas:

Another barricade, also preventing traffic flow in Caracas:

#17Mar Cerrado el paso vehicular por la av Universidad a la altura de La agotada – @Beadrian pic.twitter.com/3gFDxWQ5tj — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) March 17, 2020

Empty streets in Caracas:

The video below shows Minister of the Interior Vladimir Padrino Lopez asking people in a line to stand further apart from each other:

La Cuarentena que hoy se ha elevado a nivel nacional, requiere de mucha disciplina social. Todo ciudadano tiene el derecho d asistir a centros d salud, farmacias y mercados para suplirse de sus necesidades básicas, sin nerviosismo, y asumamos la PREVENCION como norma de conducta. pic.twitter.com/hFSADbeZiM — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) March 17, 2020

The normally busy La Bandera bus terminal in Caracas was deserted today:

#QuédateEnTuCasa| Así se encuentra en estos momentos el Terminal La Bandera, en Caracas, cumpliendo la cuarentena social nacional como lo instruyó el presidente @NicolasMaduro, el pueblo está en su casa porque #LaPrevencionEsLaClave

–@TransporteGobVe pic.twitter.com/Vea2VAsC2F — INTT (@INTToficial) March 17, 2020

So was this bus terminal in the Independencia municipality of Bolivar state:

#AlMomento| Terminal de Pasajeros del municipio Independencia en el Edo. Yaracuy se encuentra cerrado, cumpliendo con la cuarentena social nacional emanada por el Ejecutivo Nacional @NicolasMaduro

–#QuédateEnTuCasa pic.twitter.com/w1aRR4GN7z — INTT (@INTToficial) March 17, 2020

As well as this one, in Barinas state:

#AlMomento| El Terminal Nuestra Señora del Pilar en el Edo. Barinas se encuentra cerrado. La población está acatando la orden de cuarentena social, para resguardar su salud y evitar la propagación del #COVIDー19 ¡Juntos es Posible!

–#QuédateEnTuCasa@TransporteGobVe pic.twitter.com/kyEWZ6ycLC — INTT (@INTToficial) March 17, 2020

Maduro Asks IMF for $5 Billion

Earlier today, Caracas asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $5 billion in aid in order to help combat COVID-19 in Venezuela.

The news broke from Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza, who posted the request letter that Maduro sent to the IMF on his Twitter account.

In the letter, Maduro writes that his government has been taking “highly comprehensive, strict and exhaustive” measures in order to combat the virus, and that a “crucial moment” in that struggle had come. As a result, Maduro explains that he is asking the IMF for $5 billion in Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) funding.

Below, the letter:

https://twitter.com/jaarreaza/status/1239986650152910849

Questions/Comments? Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com