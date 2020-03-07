A large warehouse belonging to the Consejo Nacional Electoral [National Electoral Council, CNE] was engulfed in flames this afternoon, sending thick clouds of billowing black smoke into the sky above Caracas. The fire, which is still raging as of the writing of this post, broke out in the building which is located in the Filas de Mariche neighbourhood of Caracas.
A local journalist named Delmiro de Barrio tweeted some of the earliest images from the warehouse, including a video filmed inside the building as the flames began to spread:
In another video, de Barrio showed the scene outside of the warehouse as smoke shrouded the sky:
Roman Camacho, another local journalist, tweeted this image of the fire from a distance:
Footage of the fire:
From the El Marquez neighbourhood of Caracas, the massive fire was also visible:
More footage of the fire:
A closer shot of the fire:
