A large warehouse belonging to the Consejo Nacional Electoral [National Electoral Council, CNE] was engulfed in flames this afternoon, sending thick clouds of billowing black smoke into the sky above Caracas. The fire, which is still raging as of the writing of this post, broke out in the building which is located in the Filas de Mariche neighbourhood of Caracas.

A local journalist named Delmiro de Barrio tweeted some of the earliest images from the warehouse, including a video filmed inside the building as the flames began to spread:

#Actualización #7Mar Incendio de gran magnitud en los depósitos del CNE de Mariches. Comisiones en el lugar requiriendo apoyo de vehículos tipo cisterna. https://t.co/ovdcogSJ0D pic.twitter.com/ZktmIzJ4kV — Delmiro De Barrio (@DelmiroDeBarrio) March 7, 2020

In another video, de Barrio showed the scene outside of the warehouse as smoke shrouded the sky:

Roman Camacho, another local journalist, tweeted this image of the fire from a distance:

Incendio dentro de los galpones del CNE, Mariche. Bomberos en el sitio tratando de controlar el incendio. pic.twitter.com/x18axQBPJf — Roman Camacho (@RCamachoVzla) March 7, 2020

Footage of the fire:

From the El Marquez neighbourhood of Caracas, the massive fire was also visible:

Asi se ve el incendio desde El Marquez pic.twitter.com/LLxpk9TcAo — Jose Scharffenorth (@jogsha) March 7, 2020

More footage of the fire:

#7marzo #URGENTE se desarrolla en este momento 5:40 pm un incendio en los galpones del CNE ubicados en la vía mariche, Municipio Sucre. Noticia en desarrollo.@ReporteYa@Dereckb pic.twitter.com/c8rgLj8raZ — Faro Comunitario (@FaroComunitario) March 7, 2020

A closer shot of the fire:

Incendio Galpón de CNE, Filas de Mariche. #7Mar pic.twitter.com/E5JyWHj1bS — 📍 Un tal Gustavo (@garamos24) March 7, 2020

