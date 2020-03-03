A Spanish court approved the extradition of former PSUV heavyweight Hugo Carvajal to the United States. Carvajal ran the Dirección General de Contrainteligencia Militar (General Directorate for Military Counterintelligence, DGCIM) between 2004 and 2011, and then from 2013 to 2014, making him one of the most important members of the ruling PSUV party.

Carvajal was a loyal ally of Hugo Chavez, and began to fall out with the Maduro regime shortly after he first took office. In February of last year, Carvajal released a video statement denouncing the Maduro regime as authoritarian, and subsequently fled to Spain.

After being arrested in Spain in April of last year, Carvajal managed to escape the authorities in November and is still currently on the lam.

Carvajal has been accused of U.S. authorities of being involved in drug trafficking and money laundering. If found and extradited, Carvajal could prove to be a treasure trove of information for the authorities, given his top-ranking position in Venezuela’s intelligence arm for such a prolonged period of time.

Maduro: Socialism Represents “Kingdom of Kindness”

Speaking during a televised address this afternoon, Maduro called on Venezuela women to have at least six children each in order to ensure the “growth of the homeland”. Part of the campaign will include a public information push to ensure that men are well-informed about the pregnancy process, Maduro said .

During the address, Maduro said:

Give birth! Give birth! Let all women have six children! May the homeland grow!

During the same address, Maduro took some time to extol what he considers to be one of the benefits of socialism. He said:

We will only be happy and kind under socialism. Socialism is the kingdom of kindness. Socialism is built starting in the woman’s womb, through humanized birth [sic].

