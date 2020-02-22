The Kumarakapay indigenous community in Bolivar State are still awaiting justice one year after a violent confrontation with regime authorities left at least a dozen residents injured and three others dead.

The confrontation took place within the opposition’s effort to bring in humanitarian aid to the country from Colombia and Brazill. In the lead-up to the attempt, regime forces entered indigenous lands with military convoys as part of an operation to stop trucks carrying aid from entering the country from Brazil. Residents reacted by stopping one of the military vehicles and disarming the soldiers on it.

As the day progressed, regime forces launched an attack to force the community to release the soldiers, weapons and truck.

A woman named Zoraida Rodriguez was killed during the confrontation that day, while her husband, Rolando Garcia, died in hospital on March 2. A third victim, Kliber Perez, succumbed to his injuries on February 27.

According to Correo del Orinoco, a regional newspaper, the Public Ministry began its investigation into the killings two weeks after the event, but has yet to name any suspects.

Questions/Comments? Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com