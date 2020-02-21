Juan Guaido held a press conference today in which he outlined the opposition’s next moves, including a march to the National Assembly on March 10.

Speaking at an event attended by student and union groups, Guaido called the Maduro regime a “criminal conglomerate” that “tortures and persecutes” people for the sake of remaining in power. He also reiterated earlier calls for all Venezuelans to take an active role in “standing up” against the regime.

During his speech, Guaido argued that while regime officials are shunned across the world, opposition figures like himself are in “communication with the world”.

Rojas Breaks Another Record

Track and field star Yulimar Rojas broke another record today, this time for indoor triple-jump world, reaching 15.43 meters at an event in Madrid, Spain. Rojas’ jump breaks her previous best of 15.43 meters,

Below, a video of the jump:

#RécordMundial La atleta venezolana y medallista olímpica, Yulimar Rojas (@TeamRojas45) obtiene récord mundial de salto triple bajo techo en el #MeetingMadrid2020 tras alcanzar una distancia de 15.43 metros. pic.twitter.com/zBxTWjeGD3 — Runrunes (@RunRunesWeb) February 21, 2020

The record-setting jump came on Rojas’ sixth and final attempt of the day.

Rojas’ jump now ranks behind the outdoor triple-jump record, which was set by Swedish athlete Inessa Kravets in 1995 and stands at 1.50 meters.

