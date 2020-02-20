Officers with the Dirección General de Contrainteligencia Militar (General Directorate for Military Counterintelligence, DGCIM) raided the home of Juan Jose Marquez early this morning, and took away items from his apartment.

Marquez is the uncle of opposition leader Juan Guaido, and has been in detention since last week. The Maduro regime claims that Marquez smuggled explosives into the country when he returned to Venezuelan alongside Guaido aboard a commercial TAP Airlines flight from Portugal.

Marquez’s lawyer, Joel Garcia, said that the raid began at approximately 7:20 AM, that at least five officers spent approximately two hours inside the home, and that they left with bags containing items from the home.

Below, some images from the raid.

DGCIM vehicles parked outside Marquez’s apartment complex:

#Atención | Así se encuentran los alrededores de la residencia en la que vive Juan José Márquez, tío del presidente encargado Juan Guaidó. Patrullas de la Dgcim acechan la vivienda donde se encuentra presuntamente su esposa e hijos | Fotos: Cortesía pic.twitter.com/oo22C73su3 — CaraotaDigital (@CaraotaDigital) February 20, 2020

#20Feb Asi se encuentran las afueras del edificio donde vive el tío del presidente encargado @jguaido, Juan José Márquez, quien tiene 9 días detenido en Dgcim. #TVVNoticias #TVV pic.twitter.com/6lMc7Q7BG8 — TVV Noticias (@TVVnoticias) February 20, 2020

In the video below, a DGCIM vehicle enters the building’s parking lot. Towards the end of the clip, a group of officers can be seen carrying boxes into the vehicle:

Así salieron los funcionarios de la DGCIM de la residencia de Juan José Marquez Vía @Beadrian pic.twitter.com/97iG43hGqG — Sumarium (@sumariumcom) February 20, 2020

The video below shows the DGCIM vehicle leaving the area at the conclusion of the raid:

#20Feb | Funcionarios de la DGCIM 🛑 se retiraron de la vivienda de Juan José Márquez, tío del presidente interino @jguaido 🇻🇪. pic.twitter.com/gt0fXe2BZN — El Diario (@eldiario) February 20, 2020

CEO: TAP Will Lose €10 Million Over Venezuela Spat

Antonoaldo Neves, the president of Portugal’s TAP airlines, said today that the company is set to lose €10 million due to its ejection from Venezuela for a period of 90 days, announced earlier this week in Caracas by the Minister of Transportation. According to the minister, the decision to suspend TAP’s operations in the country for the next three months stems from its alleged role in allowing Juan Jose Marquez to enter the country with explosives aboard one of its airplanes.

TAP has denied the claims, and argued that it is “impossible” to board its aircraft with explosives due to the comprehensive security measures used to screen passengers.

On the estimated loses that the company will face as a result of the Maduro regime’s unsubstantiated allegations, Neves said:

Who’s going to pay for that?

Questions/Comments? Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com