Elliott Abrams, the United States Special Envoy for Venezuela, warned today that there were “other targets” in the sights of the Treasury Department, following yesterday’s sanctions against Russian oil giant Rosneft. The sanctions were levied over the company’s continued ties to the Maduro regime.

Calling the sanctions “temporary and reversible“, Abrams argued that their goal was to force the Maduro regime to accept “free, fair and legitimate elections”.

Lima Group to Meet in Canada Tomorrow

Canada will host a meeting of the Lima Group tomorrow in Gatineau, Quebec, where the group is expected to discuss the ongoing situation in Venezuela.

According to an announcement from the Government of Canada:

The members of the Lima Group, joined by regional observers of the Lima Group – Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and El Salvador – will meet to discuss how to establish broad international cooperation for a regionally led solution to the crisis in Venezuela. The meeting will also reaffirm Canada’s unwavering commitment to a peaceful return to democracy for Venezuelans.

The Lima Group is a organization comprised of 14 countries that was created in August 2017 in order to constitute a united regional front dedicated to finding a diplomatic solution to the Venezuelan crisis.

