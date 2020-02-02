The Primero Justicia (Justice First, PJ) opposition party denounced this afternoon that regime authorities were outside of the home of one of its members, National Assembly deputy Maria Beatriz Martinez. The party claimed that officers with the Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia Nacional (National Bolivarian Intelligence Service, SEBIN) were “harassing” Martinez.

The announcement came after Martinez herself shared an image of what appears to be a SEBIN vehicle allegedly near her home. Below, the tweet:

Hoy #2Feb desde horas de la mañana patrullas de los órganos de represión del régimen de Maduro (SEBIN) se encuentran a las afueras de mi casa en Guanare, Portuguesa. Cuál es el propósito, intimidar? pic.twitter.com/RlkYzyRLpW — Ma Beatriz Martínez (@MBMartinezR) February 2, 2020

Today [February 2], since the early morning hours, patrol vehicles with the regime’s bodies or repression (SEBIN) have been outside of my home in Guanare, Portuguesa [state]. What is their purpose? To intimidate?

It’s not clear at this time what the vehicles are doing, or whether their activities are in fact related to Martinez.

Martinez was featured on national news as recently as January 5, during the day’s tumultuous developments at the National Assembly. That day, Martinez showed journalists at the legislature what she claimed were attendance sheets to the parliamentary session that elected Juan Parra as its leader, and argued that the sheets showed that some of the people in attendance were not even legislators.

Coronavirus Fears Reach Venezuela

Fears of the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus have reached Venezuela, where the Minister of Health today assured citizens that the virus was not present in Venezuela. Minister Alvarado said that protocols were in place at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia to identify individuals who might have the disease.

Alvarado also shared information about some of the symptoms of the disease, as well as tips on how to avoid catching it.

Venezuelan social media corners have already seen the spread of misinformation about the disease, with at least one Whatsapp chain message claiming falsely that the disease had been detected in a patient in Puerto Ordaz.

