Opposition leader Juan Guaido was in Miami today to meet with Venezuelans living there as well as with representatives from the Trump administration.
Yesterday evening, Guaido visited the Venezuelan community in Doral, a suburb of Miami with a large diaspora population. Guaido posted a short video on his Twitter account showing his meeting with Venezuelans there:
Earlier today, Guaido met with James Story, the White House’s charge d’affairs on Venezuela. Guaido tweeted two pictures of the meeting:
The meeting took place at the Miami Airport Convention Centre. Below, more images from the event:
There was speculation that Guaido would personally meet Trump while in Miami, as the latter traveled to his Mar-a-Lago resort this weekend. However, as of the writing of this update, no meeting between the two has taken place.
Guaido’s visit to Miami is part of an ongoing international tour that has seen him meet with political leaders in Europe and Canada.
