Opposition leader Juan Guaido was in Miami today to meet with Venezuelans living there as well as with representatives from the Trump administration.

Yesterday evening, Guaido visited the Venezuelan community in Doral, a suburb of Miami with a large diaspora population. Guaido posted a short video on his Twitter account showing his meeting with Venezuelans there:

En #Miami con nuestra gente. Mañana nos vemos en el Miami Airport Convention Center, 2:00 pm. Por la libertad y la democracia, por Venezuela y Latinoamérica. pic.twitter.com/d8gzPtUNyJ — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) February 1, 2020

Earlier today, Guaido met with James Story, the White House’s charge d’affairs on Venezuela. Guaido tweeted two pictures of the meeting:

#1Feb Conversamos con el encargado de negocios de #EEUU para Venezuela, James Story. Venezuela y nuestra región tienen grandes oportunidades que podremos consolidar haciendo toda la presión necesaria para lograr que transitemos hacia la Democracia. #AgendaInternacionalMiami pic.twitter.com/zoibfjeAsZ — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) February 1, 2020

The meeting took place at the Miami Airport Convention Centre. Below, more images from the event:

🔴 | Presidente (E) de la República, @jguaido , sostiene encuentro con diáspora venezolana en el Miami Airport Convention Center. #1Feb pic.twitter.com/Jvmr8KZR4H — PJ Diputados (@pjdiputados) February 1, 2020

There was speculation that Guaido would personally meet Trump while in Miami, as the latter traveled to his Mar-a-Lago resort this weekend. However, as of the writing of this update, no meeting between the two has taken place.

Guaido’s visit to Miami is part of an ongoing international tour that has seen him meet with political leaders in Europe and Canada.

