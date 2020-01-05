In a chaotic event, the PSUV deputies at that National Assembly elected deputy Luis Parra as the new president of the legislature while many opposition deputies attempted to fight their way into the building.

Parra’s election took place in a raucous session without a formal vote, as several opposition deputies–including Juan Guaido himself–were prevented from entering the building by a heavy military and police presence outside of the legislature.

Independent media outlets, too, were prevented from entering the National Assembly, which set off confusion as news of Parra’s lightning election began to trickle out. In total, approximately 35 media outlets that had the proper credentials to report from the session were prevented from doing so by regime authorities.

In the moments during Parra’s election, Guaido and other opposition deputies were outside the National Assembly trying to enter the building. In the video below, Guaido (in the blue suit) and other deputies try to push their way through a line of National Guard soldiers:

Nos están robando lo poco que queda de país y aún hay imbéciles que preguntan: ¿Qué hacen Guaidó y la oposición? ESTO: Echándose coñazos con los que tienen secuestrado el poder para defender lo poco que queda democracia, IMBÉCILES.#5Ene pic.twitter.com/PeHQvkDAGv — 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗼 (@esdemontero) January 5, 2020

Guaido also tried to scale the fence of the National Assembly to try to gain access to the building:

#5Ene | Esto sucedía a las afueras del Palacio, Régimen impidió por la fuerza que entráramos para armar su show. En breve habrá una sesión formal #ANFirmePorVzla pic.twitter.com/L19wNzqRRw — Asamblea Nacional (@AsambleaVE) January 5, 2020

When their efforts failed, Guaido and the other deputies who were prevented from entering the building left to the offices of El Nacional, an independent newspaper, where they announced that they would hold a session at approximately 5:00 PM Caracas time.

Opposition Holds Session in Newspaper Offices, Re-Elects Guaido as President

Following the developments at the National Assembly, Guaido announced that he would head to the offices of El Nacional, a national newspaper, and give a press conference there.

Once at the offices of El Nacional, Guaido announced that the legislature would hold its session there. The session began at approximately 5:10 PM. Deputy Delsa Solorzano nominated Juan Guaido as president of the legislature for the 2020 term.

Following a vote, Guaido won re-election unanimously, with all 100 deputies present at the session voting for him. Guaido needed 83 votes to win re-election.

Regime Restricts Internet, Physical Access to Legislature

Whether the session would take place at all was in doubt starting in the early morning hours as the Maduro regime limited internet access in the country and set up barricades in the vicinity of the National Assembly to prevent legislators and journalists from entering the building.

The video below shows a line of National Bolivarian Police and National Guard soldiers preventing deputies and journalists from advancing towards the legislature:

#Ahora En un intento de varios diputados por ingresar al Palacio Legislativo funcionarios de la PNB y la GN comenzaron los empujones contra los trabajadores de l prensa, visitantes y diputados #5Ene #5EneTC pic.twitter.com/seVegHnmBN — TalCual (@DiarioTalCual) January 5, 2020

At least one opposition deputy–Angelo Palmeri–was arrested outside of the National Assembly, although it is not clear why:

#5Ene Así fue detenido por la PNB y la GNB, Angelo Palmeri @AngelPalmeri, Secretario de Organización de @partidoUNT, quien se disponía a ser el Secretario de la Asamblea Nacional ante la elección de la nueva Junta Directiva. pic.twitter.com/lecMQrwNKZ — José Luis Taly (@joseluistaly) January 5, 2020

The situation grew tense at times, as the crowd of deputies, journalists and onlookers attempted to break through the line:

GNB preventing the press from entering the National Assembly building to cover today’s vote. They previously tried to stop Guaido from entering the building but he is now inside #Venezuela #Caracas pic.twitter.com/vp3hJpMQPG — CNW (@ConflictsW) January 5, 2020

In the video below, opposition deputy Freddy Valera is allowed to pass the checkpoint:

#5Ene #DirectivaAN2020 Dip.Freddy Valera: Vinimos a cumplir una vez mas el mandato del #6D

Somos mayoria y ningun regimen ni sus esbirros nos va a detener seguimos en la #ANFirmeConVzla

Que nadie se rinda, @jguaido

presidente pic.twitter.com/XPhObwsFll – @RCR750 — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) January 5, 2020

Even Guaido was initially prevented from entering the premises. In the video below, Guaido tries to reason with the National Bolivarian Police officers who are blocking his way:

#EnVivo en @NTN24ve Se impide el ingreso de @jguaido a La Asamblea Nacional y a los diputados que le acompañan para la sesión de hoy #5deEnero #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/o3qYTwpwyi — Idania Chirinos (@IdaniaChirinos) January 5, 2020

Guaido commented on the heavy police and military presence at the event, saying:

Por si hay dudas de que Venezuela está en dictadura: funcionarios militares tratan de impedir que los Diputados cumplan con su deber de defender a los venezolanos, al pueblo al que ellos también juraron proteger. Contra esto estamos luchando y lo vamos a vencer juntos. pic.twitter.com/52Pvg86h7s — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) January 5, 2020

If there was any doubt about Venezuelan being a dictatorship: soldiers are preventing deputies from doing their duty to defend Venezuelans, the same people that they swore to protect. This is what we’re fighting against, and together we will win.

Journalists were also prevented from entering the National Assembly. In the clip below, a group of journalists stands in front of the officers who are preventing their entry:

GNB impide acceso de periodistas a la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela #5enero pic.twitter.com/4fkbs9lWU7 — Sergio Novelli (@SergioNovelli) January 5, 2020

The Maduro regime also cut off internet access to the National Assembly building starting in the early morning hours. The measure would have had the effect of limiting reporting from the building when the vote took place, as well as limiting the ability of deputies in exile to cast their votes electronically.

The regime also cut off access to several social media platforms, as it tends to do on days when the opposition carries out a public event, in order to restrict people’s ability to follow events live:

⚠️ Alert: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and YouTube restricted in #Venezuela on day of National Assembly leadership vote; real-time network data show social media cut or intermittent for subscribers of state-run provider CANTV; incident ongoing 📉 #5Ene pic.twitter.com/f8ktmzvdDr — NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) January 5, 2020

Parra Named in Corruption Scandal, Kicked Out of Opposition Party

Parra’s was a relatively low-profile deputy for Yaracuy state with the Primero Justicia (PJ) opposition party until late November, when he was named in a corruption scandal.

According to the investigative news outlet Armando.info, Parra was part of a group of opposition deputies who received bribes from individuals with links to the Maduro regime so that they could lobby on their behalf abroad. The investigation alleged that Parra lobbied on behalf of a businessman called Carlos Lizcano Manrique.

Following the publication of the investigation, PJ kicked Parra out of the party.

Questions/Comments? E-mail me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com

