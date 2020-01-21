Officers with the Fuerzas de Acciones Especiales (Special Action Forces, FAES) of the Bolivarian National Police (SEBIN) raided the offices of opposition leader Juan Guaido in Caracas this afternoon while he met with the political leadership of the United Kingdom in London.

It is not immediately clear at this time what the reason or the objective of the raid are.

The image below shows a police vehicle outside of Guaido’s office in the Zurich Tower in Caracas at approximately 4:30 PM local time:

#21Ene 4:26pm Funcionario del SEBIN nos confirma que "esto es un allanamiento", mientras tienen tomada la Torre Zurich donde se encuentra la oficina del Despacho de @jguaido. Policía Contra la Corrupción participa en el operativo – @luisgonzaloprz pic.twitter.com/TjchYjGpLK — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) January 21, 2020

#21Ene Sebin y FAES en torre Zurich donde están ubicadas las oficinas y despacho de Juan Guaidó. Por cierto allí también queda sede de la petrolera Rusa Rosneft. – @Beadrian pic.twitter.com/w4ovPb52PO — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) January 21, 2020

Approximately one hour later, video surfaced showing masked SEBIN officers at the doors of the building:

#21Ene 5.21 pm Los agentes del SEBIN mantienen bloqueada la entrada a la Torre Zurich, donde @jguaido tiene su oficina. Según la diputada Manuela Bolívar, apagaron los ascensores y desalojaron a los trabajadores de otras oficinas pic.twitter.com/dXxDozDck8 – @Adriananunezr — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) January 21, 2020

Below, more images of the raid showing police vehicles and officers in the vicinity of the building:

URGENTE | Funcionarios de la dictadura de Maduro intentan allanar ilegalmente las oficinas del despacho del Presidente (e) @jguaido ubicada en la Torre Zurich en El Rosal, Caracas, siendo hoy el segundo ataque a la @AsambleaVE luego del secuestro del Diputado Ismael León. pic.twitter.com/crc5E7IV4y — Juan Pablo Guanipa (@JuanPGuanipa) January 21, 2020

Guaido Meets Johnson in London

Guaido met today with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson in London, where the two talked about the political crisis in Venezuela and its possible resolution.

Guaido tweeted the following message and images from the meeting:

Mi agradecimiento al Primer Ministro @BorisJohnson por el respaldo a Venezuela. El #ReinoUnido nos ayudó en nuestra primera lucha por la libertad, la lucha de independencia. Ha sido y será un socio fundamental para el pueblo venezolano. #AgendaInternacionalLondres pic.twitter.com/hI72mrVcIj — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) January 21, 2020

I want to thank Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] for supporting Venezuela. The [United Kingdom] helped us during our first fight for freedom, for independence. It has been, and will continue to be, a fundamental partner for the people of Venezuela.

Guaido is expected to travel to Davos, Switzerland later this week to attend the World Economic Forum.

Guanipa Calls for Demonstration at National Assembly

National Assembly deputy Juan Pablo Guanipa called on Venezuelans to march to the National Assembly on January 28 to demand that the Maduro government respect the institution. The call for protest follows the regime’s recognition of a shadow legislature, headed by a faction of deputies headed by Luis Parra, as the country’s legitimate National Assembly.

In calling for the protest, Guanipa said:

On Tuesday February 28, we call on the people of Venezuela to [go with us] to the federal legislative palace [the National Assembly]. Let us demonstrate that we are willing to do everything to reconquer democracy and freedom.

Since siding with Parra and his deputies, the Maduro regime has blocked opposition legislators from entering the National Assembly on several occassions.

