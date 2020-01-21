Officers with the Fuerzas de Acciones Especiales (Special Action Forces, FAES) of the Bolivarian National Police (SEBIN) raided the offices of opposition leader Juan Guaido in Caracas this afternoon while he met with the political leadership of the United Kingdom in London.
It is not immediately clear at this time what the reason or the objective of the raid are.
The image below shows a police vehicle outside of Guaido’s office in the Zurich Tower in Caracas at approximately 4:30 PM local time:
Approximately one hour later, video surfaced showing masked SEBIN officers at the doors of the building:
Below, more images of the raid showing police vehicles and officers in the vicinity of the building:
Guaido Meets Johnson in London
Guaido met today with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson in London, where the two talked about the political crisis in Venezuela and its possible resolution.
Guaido tweeted the following message and images from the meeting:
I want to thank Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] for supporting Venezuela. The [United Kingdom] helped us during our first fight for freedom, for independence. It has been, and will continue to be, a fundamental partner for the people of Venezuela.
Guaido is expected to travel to Davos, Switzerland later this week to attend the World Economic Forum.
Guanipa Calls for Demonstration at National Assembly
National Assembly deputy Juan Pablo Guanipa called on Venezuelans to march to the National Assembly on January 28 to demand that the Maduro government respect the institution. The call for protest follows the regime’s recognition of a shadow legislature, headed by a faction of deputies headed by Luis Parra, as the country’s legitimate National Assembly.
In calling for the protest, Guanipa said:
On Tuesday February 28, we call on the people of Venezuela to [go with us] to the federal legislative palace [the National Assembly]. Let us demonstrate that we are willing to do everything to reconquer democracy and freedom.
Since siding with Parra and his deputies, the Maduro regime has blocked opposition legislators from entering the National Assembly on several occassions.
