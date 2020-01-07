The National Assembly was the scene of a chaotic struggle for control today as the government-backed faction of legislators, headed by Luis Parra, squared off against the opposition faction headed by Juan Guaido.

Guaido had defiantly announced over the weekend that he would lead the parliamentary session scheduled for today, even after Parra claimed the presidency of the legislature in a move that was condemned both nationally and internationally as a naked attempt by the Maduro regime to take over the last democratic institution in the country.

As was the case on January 5, Parra and the PSUV deputies were allowed to enter the National Assembly unhindered, where they held a short session. The legislative chamber was mostly empty, as opposition deputies were once against prevented from entering the building by National Guard soldiers stationed outside.

Below, a video of the mostly empty legislative chamber during Parra’s session:

#07Ene 10:14am | Inició sesión de la AN, que se impuso el domingo 5 de enero. Diputados de oposición aseguran que se trata de "un golpe al Parlamento". | Vía @YohanaMarra pic.twitter.com/IXcQQv7GON — Crónica Uno (@CronicaUno) January 7, 2020

Deputy Maria Beatriz Martinez managed to get the attendance sheet for Parra’s session, and told reporters on the National Assembly grounds that some of the people on the list were not even legislators and thus had no business participating in the session.

Meanwhile, outside, opposition deputies led by Guaido and backed by civilian supporters attempted to force their way through the lines of National Guard soldiers who were preventing their entry into the building.

In the video below, Guaido tries to climb over a group of National Guard soldiers who are blocking his way;

🚨 #URGENTE | GNB toma el Palacio Federal Legislativo e impide acceso de la directiva y diputados se la #AsambleaVE junto a @jguaido. #100Diputados electos por Venezuela presionan el piquete para entrar y tomar sus curules.#7Ene #ANLegítimaConVzla pic.twitter.com/5FQho1PGrP — Asamblea Nacional (@AsambleaVE) January 7, 2020

The video below shows a phalanx of National Guard soldiers preparing to meet the opposition deputies and press workers who wanted to enter the building:

Juan Guaido et des dizaines de députés sont effectivement bloqués à l’extérieur du Parlement. #7Ene #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/iNKNH3hgNR — Benjamin Delille (@BenjiDelylo) January 7, 2020

Guaido and the opposition deputies were backed by a large crowd of sympathizers who had turned up at the legislature to show their support:

#7Ene Ciudadanos y diputados a la espera de que Juan Guaidó pueda entrar a la Asamblea Nacional. #7Ene pic.twitter.com/LFr1KqDqWW – @GregJaimes — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) January 7, 2020

After Parra’s session came to an end, the PSUV deputies left the National Assembly. At that moment, Guaido and his group of opposition legislators managed to enter the building. The images below captured that moment.

Footage showing the moment that the opposition deputies and press workers were able to enter the building:

#Ahora Así entraron los diputados de oposición al hemiciclo de la AN, este #7Ene pic.twitter.com/vEpvxvtI7E — Efecto Cocuyo (@EfectoCocuyo) January 7, 2020

Images of that same moment:

#Ahora Así fue el ingreso de @jguaido y los demás diputados al hemiciclo. La puerta estaba cerrada por funcionarios de la GNB. #7Ene 📷: @IvanEReyes pic.twitter.com/qytPuvqkVW — Efecto Cocuyo (@EfectoCocuyo) January 7, 2020

A journalist named Ana Vanessa Herrero was inside the National Assembly and captured the moment that the doors opened for Guaido’s group.

Once inside, the opposition deputies took the podium and began to sing the national anthem:

National Guard immediately stepped back. A shot was heard. “Don’t shoot!”, said a congressman , but I couldn’t confirm where that was coming from.

Minutes later, legislators were in singing the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/Ri4sUjUW4B — Ana Vanessa Herrero (@AnaVHerrero) January 7, 2020

After Guaido and at least some of the the approximately 100 deputies who accompanied him held the session, they traveled to El Hatillo, where they held a town-hall style meeting:

Reconocimiento a los representantes del cuerpo diplomático presentes en el acto en el Anfiteatro de El Hatillo pic.twitter.com/6T42KxBBqm — Eugenio G. Martínez (@puzkas) January 7, 2020

During that meeting, Guaido called on Venezuelans protest against the Maduro regime’s blatant assault on the National Assembly this coming Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

#Ahora @jguaido convoca a acciones de calle jueves y sábado y el próximo martes convoca al pueblo de Venezuela a la Asamblea Nacional #7Ene pic.twitter.com/kegFcEMioP — Efecto Cocuyo (@EfectoCocuyo) January 7, 2020

Guaido said:

Let’s mobilize on the streets on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We’re taking the streets, and on Tuesday, we’re all going to the National Assembly together.

This latest chapter in the Venezuelan saga has little precedent in a country that has been no stranger to institutional collapse in recent years. With its actions, the Maduro government is enforcing the fracture of the National Assembly into two factions that, so far, appear to have locked horns with few prospects for resolution.

