Since Monday night, I have been working non-stop in Bellingcat’s investigation of the PS752 air disaster in Iran.

Out of a concern for my health, I’m going to go on a temporary hiatus of a few days from In Venezuela, since there simply isn’t enough time to do all the work that I need to do for these daily updates.

In Venezuela is a project that is near to my heart, and I hope to return to the daily updates in a few days when I’ve had some rest.

– Giancarlo