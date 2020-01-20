Opposition leader Juan Guaido has kicked off a world tour that will see him travel to Europe later in the week by traveling to Bogota, Colombia to attend a meeting of the Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial hosted by president Ivan Duque.

While in Bogota, Guaido met with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said during a press conference that Washington still supported Guaido. Pompeo said:

For the Venezuelan people, I want you to know that your President is a great leader who wants to take your country in the right direction — the direction of freedom, democracy, to restore economic prosperity… you should know that countries across the world — in Latin America where we are today, in Colombia, in Europe, the United States, all across North America — the people, the democratic people of those countries are with you.

Guaido is next expected to travel to London, and then to Brussels and Davos where he will attend the World Economic Forum.

While in Colombia, Guaido announced that he was designating National Assembly Tomas Guanipa as his government’s ambassador to Colombia.

On a personal note…

I’m back from my hiatus (obviously!). I hardly slept at all in the week following the PS752 shoot-down. It would have been totally impossible for me to keep track of developments in Venezuela and write these updates, but now that things are settling down on my end I can return to this blog.

Questions/Comments? E-mail me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com