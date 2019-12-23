The saga of the Pemon raids in the Gran Sabana of Bolivar state yesterday continued to unfold today, as a local journalist named German Dam provided an update on the condition of Darwin Balaguera, the former National Guard soldier who has become the protagonist of the event.

According to Dam, Balaguera was injured in the raid yesterday but was kept from receiving medical attention for sixteen hours by his captors, before he was taken to the Ruiz Paez University Hospital in Ciudad Bolivar.

Dam also revealed the name of one other person captured by the Venezuelan government in the aftermath of yesterday’s raids: an indigenous Pemon person by the name of Juvencio Gomez, whom he described as “one of the leaders” of the Kumarakapay community.

Despite its remote location and relatively small population, Kumarakapay made headlines in Venezuela this year once before. The community was the site of violence on February 22, as residents held soldiers hostage and protested against the Maduro regime’s refusal to allow the opposition to deliver humanitarian aid into the country on February 23. The protests were ruthlessly repress, leaving six people dead.

