The Foro Penal Venezolano (Venezuelan Penal Forum, FPV), a human rights organizations that provides pro bono legal services to victims of regime persecution, announced today that there are 388 Venezuelans who will spend Christmas eve as political prisoners in jails across the country.

The FPV provides regular updates on the number of political prisoners in Venezuela, with this latest one coming yesterday:

The FPV sends its running tally of political prisoners to the Organization of American States (OAS), which certifies the list.

Questions/Comments? E-mail me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com

 

