The Maduro government announced today that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country had increased by 213 over the last day, and that three more people had died from the disease. The total number of confirmed cases now sits at 6,750, while the number of deaths has reached 62.

El Tiempo: Saab Fears Assassination in Custody

Colombia’s El Tiempo reported today that Alex Saab–a Maduro regime insider currently in custody in Cabo Verde over allegations of his involvement in a corruption scandal worth hundreds of millions of dollars–fears that he will be assassinated in custody.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, El Tiempo reported that Saab asked the court to be given a medical and psychological exam to certify his health and that, according to the source, “that he is not going to try to kill himself”. The source continued:

He’s afraid that he’ll be assassinated, and that it’ll look like suicide.

Saab is wanted in the United States for corruption-related crimes. Saab has long been rumoured to have intimate business connections with high-ranking members of the Maduro government including the president himself, making his detention and likely extradition to the United States a potential treasure trove for prosecutors.

Saab was arrested in Cabo Verde on June 12 of this year.

