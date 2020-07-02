Maduro announced today that he was backtracking on an order to expel the ambassador from the European Union (EU) that he gave on Monday in retaliation for a new set of sanctions targeting regime-linked individuals. The move comes after a Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza spoke to the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell.

Maduro made the reversal public during a televised speech in which he said:

On Monday, I had to make a difficult decision about the EU ambassador, and I asked that she leave within 72 hours. It was a sovereign and hard decision. Foreign Affairs Minister Arreaza told me that he spoke with Borrell and that

After it was reported that the EU was restricting travel and freezing the assets of 11 individuals with connections to the government, Maduro said that he was giving the EU representative in the country 72 hours to leave the country. The EU levied the sanctions for the named individuals’ continued actions “against the democratic functioning” of the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

Gov’t Confirms 211 New COVID-19 Cases

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced today that there were 211 new cases of COVID-19 in the country since yesterday, as well as three new deaths.

