The chief of security for the municipality of El Hatillo was arrested today by officers with the military counterintelligence agency (DGCIM) allegedly in relation to a tweet that he sent on June 22, El Nacional reports.

According to the newspaper, DGCIM agents arrived at the El Hatillo police headquarters this morning and asked for Javier Gorriño, who on Monday tweeted that president Maduro was attending a party in the Los Naranjos area of the municipality.

Below, Gorriño’s tweet (note: the original tweet appears to have been deleted from his account):

EN DESARROLLO

Denuncian q Esbirros del DGCIM se llevan detenido a Javier Gorriño @javiergorrino Dir. Seguridad Ciu… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Sol Rojas (@sol651) June 25, 2020

Gorriño: I’m being told by our patrol officers and a supervisor that they can’t do anything about the party in the Los Naranjos Sur Tres because [Maduro’s body guards] are there and they’re saying that the president is there

It is not clear what crime, if any, Gorriño is being charged with.

VP: 198 New Cases of COVID-19

Vice president Delcy Rodriguez announced that there were 198 new cases of COVID-19 in the country over the past 24 hours.

Questions/Comments? Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com