United States charge d’affaires to Venezuela James Story said in an interview published today that his government will do “whatever we have to do” to get Alex Saab extradited from Cabo Verde, where he is currently being held. Saab is a powerful businessman who is alleged to be involved in a corruption scheme worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and has long been reported to be in business with Maduro himself.

Story said:

We’re going to ask for the extradition of Saab, who is understood to have stolen money through the CLAP [subsidized food program], and who has been sanctioned (…) we will do whatever we have to do to get his extradition.

UN Aid Arrives

An airplane carrying 94 tonnes of United Nations aid arrived in Venezuela today. The news came from opposition deputy Miguel Pizarro, who shared an official statement via his Twitter account.

The statement reads in part that the aid comes via the UN’s Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA), UNICEF, and the Pan-American Health Organization, all via Switzerland. The statement also reads:

This airplane brought 94 tonnes of medical supplies, water, [other health] and hygiene products split into these categories: medical supplies, personal protection equipment for front-line healthcare workers, water purification tablets, water tanks, hygiene kits, nutritional supplements, and others.

