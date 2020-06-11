Maduro announced this evening that there were 76 new cases of COVID-19 in the country detected over the last day, and at the same time announced that public sports facilities and shopping malls would begin to open up soon.

During a televised event, Maduro said that 34 of the new cases could be traced to an outbreak at the Las Pulgas market in Maracaibo, the capital of Zulia state.

While the trend in the number of new daily cases has increased since the start of the outbreak, the Maduro government has already begun to formally allow certain sectors of the economy and social life to open up. During today’s address, Maduro added more to that list:

We’re going to relax [the quarantine] for public sports [without an audience], gyms and shopping malls. We’ll make that announcement tomorrow.

Questions/Comments? Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com