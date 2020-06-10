Home

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced today that there were 106 new cases of COVID-19 in the country since yesterday, bringing the total number to 2,738.

NGO: Venezuelan Jails Hold 449 Political Prisoners

The Foro Penal Venezolano [Venezuelan Penal Forum, FPV], an NGO that monitors the status of political prisoners in the country, announced today that it had tallied 449 political prisoners in jail today.

According to the FPV, the demographic breakdown of the prisoners is as follows:

  • Male: 414
  • Female: 35
  • Civilian: 321
  • Military: 128
  • Adults: 447
  • Youth: 2

The FPV provides regular updates regarding the number of political prisoners in the country, and sends that information to the Organization of American States (OAS).

Questions/Comments? Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.