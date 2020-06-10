Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced today that there were 106 new cases of COVID-19 in the country since yesterday, bringing the total number to 2,738.

NGO: Venezuelan Jails Hold 449 Political Prisoners

The Foro Penal Venezolano [Venezuelan Penal Forum, FPV], an NGO that monitors the status of political prisoners in the country, announced today that it had tallied 449 political prisoners in jail today.

According to the FPV, the demographic breakdown of the prisoners is as follows:

Male: 414

Female: 35

Civilian: 321

Military: 128

Adults: 447

Youth: 2

The FPV provides regular updates regarding the number of political prisoners in the country, and sends that information to the Organization of American States (OAS).

Questions/Comments? Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com