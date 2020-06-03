The United Nations and the European Union expressed their support at an agreement reached between the Maduro government and the country’s opposition forces to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The agreement, which was announced yesterday, would see the Maduro government and the opposition jointly ask the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) for resources to help in the fight against the disease.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez said through a spokesperson that he hoped that both sides would follow through with the deployment of any aid “following the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence”.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s chief diplomat, said that the EU “welcomed the agreement” between the two sides, and stressed that dialogue was “fundamental for advancing the political process and for helping the Venezuelan people.”

133 New COVID-19 Cases, Two More Deaths

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced today that there were 133 new cases and two more deaths from COVID-19 in the country over the past 12 hours.

During a televised address, Rodriguez–who heads the Maduro government’s COVID-19 task force–said that the infection curve in the country was “on the rise”, and continued to push the line that “the real threat” to the country was from persons infected with the disease arriving in the country from Brazil and Colombia.

Questions/Comments? Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com