Maduro announced this afternoon that there were 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Venezuela, raising the total since the outbreak began to 1,459. According to Maduro, the new cases were confirmed in Zulia, Bolivar, Miranda, Tachira, and Apure.

During a televised address, Maduro argued that the country was still ready to enter a period of partial re-opening starting next week. He explained that this new period, which is set to start on May 1, will begin with a five-day generalized relaxation of quarantine rules, followed by a ten-day period of quarantine that will be tailored by sector of the economy.

Maduro called this “the Venezuelan Model”. He explained:

We’re going to apply the Venezuelan model: 5 + 10. Five days of disciplined relaxation and 10 days under quarantine [except for] certain sectors that will be allowed to operate.

This new model will not apply to the municipalities that border Brazil and Colombia, Maduro explained, given the outbreaks of the disease in those countries.

Questions/Comments? Email me: inveneuzelablog@gmail.com