Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez announced today that three more Venezuelans had died of COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the total number of fatalities since the outbreak began to 14. At the same time, Rodriguez reported that there were 43 new cases of the disease confirmed over the last 24 hours, raising the total in the country to 1,370.

Rodriguez explained that there is an outbreak of the disease in Maracaibo, Zulia state, connected to a community market called Las Pulgas. As a result, Rodriguez said that the government had declared a health emergency in the state.

UN Aid Arrives

An airplane carrying 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid from UNICEF arrived in Venezuela today, marking the second time this year that aid from the agency has arrived in Venezuela.

The aid included 127,000 water purification tablets, 18 water tanks, and 40,000 nutritional support packets. Peter Grohman, the UN coordinator for humanitarian aid to Venezuela, said upon the arrival of the aid:

This is the second humanitarian delivery from the United Nations in support of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its socioeconomic impact on Venezuela. These vital supplies will help to deliver nutritional aid and safe access to water to thousands of families, and will be distributed in health centres and in the [country’s] most vulnerable communities.

Questions/Comments/ Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com