Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez announced today that there were 62 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Venezuela over the past day, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak began to 944.

As has become common during the government’s daily updates, Rodriguez stressed that the majority of cases had been “imported” from Colombia.

That assertion has become standard language from the Maduro regime since the start of the outbreak in the country, and fits a long-established government narrative that blames the Colombian government for virtually everything that goes wrong in Venezuela, including power outages and anti-government protests.

In a worrying development, Maduro has recently claimed that Colombian president Ivan Duque was deliberately sending people with COVID-19 into Venezuela to “contaminate” the country, a claim for which he has presented no evidence.

Questions/Comments? Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com