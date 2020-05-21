Maduro announced today that there were 36 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Venezuela over the past day, bringing the total in the country since the outbreak began to 882.

The figure marks a downward trend in what appeared to be an exponential explosion in new cases this week, which peaked with 131 new cases reported on Tuesday.

IACHR Presses Gov’t on Guanare Prison Massacre

The Inter-American Court for Human Rights (IACHR) has issued a renewed call for the Venezuelan government to launch an “exhaustive investigation” into the deaths of 47 inmates at the Centro Penitenciario de los Llanos “Cepello” prison in Guanare, Portuguese state on May 1.

That day, a “confrontation” between inmates of the prison and the guards left 47 inmates left and at least 75 others injured, including two prison guards.

The IACHR called the events in the prison “serious”, and pointed out that they form part of a larger pattern of violence in Venezuelan prisons.

Questions/Comments? Email me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com