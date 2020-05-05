Note: Due to an overwhelming work schedule over the last 48 hours, I am going to write today’s update in point-form to save on time (and hopefully get some sleep!). I apologize for this.

Some of today’s developments:

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced that there were 6 new cases of COVID-19 detected in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 367.

PSUV vice president Diosdado Cabello said that he would soon reveal evidence of direct White House involvement in the failed incursions of the last two days, and thanked the Venezuelan people for “standing up to the terrorists”.

A massive power outage affected several states in the country starting at 3:40 PM. VP Rodriguez said, without providing evidence, that the outage was due to sabotage.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido denied any connection to the weekend’s events, and instead accused the government of staging the “terrorist military raid” on Macuto on Sunday. Guaido provided no evidence for his claims.

The US State Department denied any involvement in the failed raids, and said that it was “looking closely” at the activities of the US citizens involved in the plot.

