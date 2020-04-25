Vice president Delcy Rodriguez announced this afternoon that the total number of cases of COVID-19 detected in the country had reached 323, with five new cases detected over the last 24 hours. Rodriguez said that all five cases involved individuals who had recently returned from Colombia through Tachira state.

Rodriguez, who heads the government’s COVID-19 response, also said that the government had tested 423,592 individuals for the disease.

The Maduro government has long shunned sharing official statistics, including the country’s official inflation rate which is no longer published regularly. Its COVID-19 updates typically only reveal the new number of detected cases, the number of tests conducted, and occasionally information about individuals with the disease.

While the government touts the number of tests it claims to have conducted, a report from Reuters revealed last week that every single test sample in the country is processed through one laboratory in Caracas, creating a bottleneck that results in infection data that is “artificially low”.

Questions/Comments? E-mail me: invenezuelablog@gmail.com