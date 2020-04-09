Maduro and his entourage attended mass today in a largely empty church in Caracas to mark Ash Thursday. Camera crews on hand showed Maduro, first lady Cilia Flores, Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez, as well as a handful of other regime officials wearing masks and standing far apart from one another.

Maduro took part in the proceedings himself, reading to the cameras and the small audience in the church:

The mayor of the Libertador municipality, Erika Farias, also read from the altar:

#EnVideo 📹 | Alcaldesa del municipio Libertador, @ErikaPSUV, realiza la primera lectura en la Misa de Jueves Santo#SemanaSantaEnUnionYFe pic.twitter.com/hWlO9fmNxz — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) April 9, 2020

Below, an image showing Maduro and others receiving a blessing from the priest:

Agradezco al Padre Numa Molina por la celebración de esta Eucaristía que nos acerca a Dios y nos renueva la fe. Fe en nuestro Cristo bendito que nos lava y nos llena de fortaleza para la batalla diaria. ¡Dios Nos Bendice! pic.twitter.com/cfyV5f079i — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 10, 2020

I thank Father Numa Molina for celebrating this Eucharist which brings us closer to God and fills us with faith. Faith in our Holy Christ who cleanses us and gives us strength for our daily battles. God blesses us!

The mass took place despite the fact that faithful the country over cannot themselves attend church services given the quarantine currently in effect in Venezuela.

Four New COVID-19 Cases Detected

Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez announced this afternoon that there were four new cases of COVID-19 detected in Venezuela over the last 24 hours, bringing the total in the country since the outbreak began to 171.

