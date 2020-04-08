Maduro announced today that two more COVID-19 patients had died, bringing the total number of fatalities from the virus in the country to 9. The president explained that one of the deceased was a 58 year old businessman from Caracas, and that the other was a 63 year old man from Barquisimeto. He claimed that both had traveled outside of the country in March.

Maduro also said that over the last 24 hours, health authorities in the country had detected one new case of the disease, putting the total in Venezuela at 167.

Medical Aid Arrives

Vice president Delcy Rodriguez was on hand at the Simon Bolivar International Airport today to receive over 90 tonnes of medical aid to help the country during the COVID 19-outbreak. The aid came from Russia, the United Nations, and the Panamerican Health Organization.

Rodriguez said that the aid included 20,000 COVID-19 test kits, as well as vaccines against other diseases like tuberculosis.

