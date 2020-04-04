Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez announced today that there have been 2 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Venezuela over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 155. Both of the new cases were detected in Nueva Esparta state.

Regime Releases Video Snippet of Resolute Incident

The Maduro regime released snippets of a video showing the confrontation between the cruise ship RCGS Resolute and the Naiguata, a Venezuelan coast guard ship. The Naiguata was sunk in the event.

The video released by the government today shows Venezuelan sailors firing warning shots at the Resolute in an attempt to force the ship to comply with its orders to halt. The video then cuts out, and shows the scene aboard the Naiguata some time later as the ship is colliding with the Resolute:

The Maduro regime claims that the ship–which is a cruise vessel that normally carries passengers through the Arctic–was approaching Venezuelan waters for a nefarious purpose. The government claims that the Resolute was even equipped with “commando boats to carry out fast insertions” of amphibious troops:

CEOFANB denuncia que buque RCGS Resolute está equipado con botes de comando para ejecutar incursiones rápidas#SigamosEnDisciplinahttps://t.co/8BEOTF5lDm pic.twitter.com/lDgkhBnMUN — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) April 3, 2020

However, the “commando boats” that the government referenced appear to be simply the boats that the Resolute uses to ferry passengers around as part of its normal cruise operations:

The “commando boats” cited by the Venezuelan military as evidence the Resolute cruise ship had nefarious intentions are remarkably similar to the ones used by the ship to show paying passengers the Antarctic landscapes. https://t.co/mZCprRYt1n pic.twitter.com/XY2tj8mOwE — Stephen Gibbs (@STHGibbs) April 4, 2020

