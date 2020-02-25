Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza spoke at today’s meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, during which he attacked the United States and other foreign entities of waging a “war” on Venezuela.

During his speech, Arreaza called the United States Department of the Treasury–which oversees the placing and enforcement of sanctions on regime officials and other entities–an “economic pentagon” through which the White House attacks Venezuela.

Arreaza also chastised the United Nations for not taking action against his enumerated grievances from the United States, and said that Washington was committing “massive violation of human rights” with its sanctions against the Maduro regime.

Venezuela joined the UN’s Human Rights Council in October of last year in a controversial move given the Maduro regime’s long track record of systemic human rights abuses. Some of these abuses had been documented and made public in a report from the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights, released just three months earlier, which accused the Maduro regime of enacting a “police of social control” built on terror, torture, and repression.

CICPC Officer Killed by Guards at Fuerte Tiuna

An officer with the Cuerpo de Investigaciones Científicas, Penales y Criminalísticas (Scientific, Penal, and Criminal Investigation Service Corps, CICPC) was shot and killed yesterday after failing to stop at a checkpoint at the Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas last night.

The officer was identified as 29-year-old Ayendry Moreno. She worked in the police agency’s theft bureau.

According to El Universal, Moreno failed to stop at a checkpoint when instructed to do so while she was leaving Fuerte Tiuna. The soldiers manning the checkpoint then opened fire on her vehicle, killing her.

Moreno died at the scene of the shooting. She was in the vehicle with another occupant, who was also shot and is now in stable condition.

Today, a local journalist named Roman Camacho broke the news that six soldiers had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Fuerte Tiuna is a military located in Caracas. It is associated with chavismo as it is the home of some high-ranking PSUV officials.

