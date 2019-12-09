A group of Venezuelan army deserters who had been living in the Panamanian embassy since the April 30 insurrection have left the country, according to a letter published on social media by one of the soldiers.

In total, 16 soldiers had been living in the embassy since the failed April 30 uprising, after they decided to join opposition leader Juan Guaido in his calls that day for the military to turn against Maduro.

The letter was penned by Lieutenant Colonel Ilich Sanchez. In the letter, Sanchez thanks “god and divine providence” for seeing him and his companions safely out of the county, although he does not specify where they are. The letter also says:

We want to clarify before the Venezuelan people that the decision that we took on April 30 was based on adhering to the Constitution, the laws of the Republic, and democratic institutions.

According to the Associated Press, the deserters left Venezuela in small groups with the assistance of uniformed members of the armed forces, though the article offers no details about this operation.

